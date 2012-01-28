Here's What Everyone Is Drinking At The Accel Party In Davos Right Now

Toni Blay / Flickr



Accel Partners, the venture capital firm, is hosting its annual soiree for the 350 attendees of the World Economic Forum at the Kirchner Museum in Davos tonight reports Frances Dinkelspiel for The Wall Street Journal.It’s the hottest ticket in town, in no small part thanks to the A-list crowd.

But it’s also known for having a killer wine list. Joe Schoendorf, the Accel partner who started the party 17 years back, works hard with the other Accel hosts and the Napa Valley wine company Soutirage to curate the wine offerings for the evening Dinkelspiel writes.

This year, they’ve chosen to highlight California wines made before 2000. We’ve looked up the retail prices for a bunch of these bottles at Wine.com, and they blew our minds:

Champagne

Krug Grande Cuvée – $175

White Wine

2001 Peter Michael Chardonnay Cuvée Indigène – $128

Red Wine

1999 Bond Vecina – $143

1999 Colgin Cariad – $199

1996 Williams Selyem Rochioli River Block Pinot Noir – $219

1994 Dalla Valle Maya – $499

1992 Harlan Estate – $480

1984 Ridge Monte Bello – $160

Check out the rest of the list over at the WSJ.

