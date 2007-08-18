Accel Invests In Global Grind, Russell Simmons' Web 2.0 Project

Jim Breyer’s Accel has led a $4.5 million Series A round for NY-based Global Grind, a descendant of music site 360hiphop, PE Hub reports. That puts Accel, which has also invested in Facebook and Brightcove, in partnership with hip-hop entrepeneur Russell Simmons, who cofounded the legendary Def-Jam music label and sold it, more than once, for piles of cash. Now he concentrates on ventures aimed at the urban market: Cell phones, credit cards, fashion, etc.



Global Grind appears to fit squarely into Simmons’ pattern: It’s a sort of personalised start page/socialnet aimed at urban users. Execs include CEO Navarrow Wright, CFO Richard Slomovitz and former 360hiphop CEO Osman Eralp.

