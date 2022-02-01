The ACCC says it has now warned over 50 retailers and suppliers about inflated RAT prices and referred several more to the police

ACCC chairman Rod Sims

The ACCC has released a new update around its investigation into RAT price gouging by suppliers and retailers.

The consumer watchdog said it had fielded almost 4,000 reports from consumers since the end of last year.

It follows the recent announcement the regulator is now referring offenders to the Federal Police.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) says Australians are still paying an average of $24 per rapid antigen test — well above the wholesale price of between $3.82 and $11.42.

The consumer watchdog said it had fielded almost 4,000 reports from consumers since the end of last year after it announced it was launching an investigation into rapid antigen test (RAT) price gouging by suppliers and retailers.

The ACCC released an update on Tuesday on its ongoing analysis of how the shortage of RATs was pushing up prices and leading to illegal practices in the consumer market.

Many consumers are still paying between $20 to $30 per test, its analysis of reports lodged since December 25 showed — however it acknowledged consumers were less likely to report more reasonable prices.

The regulator said it received almost 3,900 reports from consumers between December 25, 2021 and January 26, 2022, averaging about 121 reports per day.

It has now asked more than 50 suppliers, major retailers and pharmacy chains to explain their costs, current pricing, and stock availability, and warned they must be able to “substantiate any claims made to consumers about the reasons for higher prices”.

The ACCC also said it had made more referrals to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), which launched its own investigation into potentially illegal practices around the sale of RATs last month, as well as to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

In an update from the report released on January 17, when the ACCC said prices had skyrocketed higher than even its initial reporting, it said the current average price for a test remained steady at $24.

In this previous report, the ACCC said prices flagged by consumers had been increasing; initially in late 2021 the average price reported had been around $20 per test with the highest reported prices reaching $68 to $79 per test.

But from January 7, 2022 the regulator’s aggregation of reported prices showed that the average price had jumped to around $24, with the highest prices reported at $80 to $100.

The highest price reported for a single test was $100, it said.

Rod Sims, chair of the ACCC, said its monitoring showed that amid the ongoing shortage, RATs were still being priced well above wholesale prices of between $3.82 and $11.42 per test.

“While $20 retail prices remain lower than the more extreme reports received by the ACCC, this is still an unusually high mark-up that in our view is very difficult to justify,” Sims said.

Sims said widespread community concern around sale practices remained very high “for good reason.”

“We thank the consumers who have taken the time to pass on to us crucial information about what is happening in this market. These reports, and the public scrutiny, are helping to keep prices at lower levels than otherwise,” he said.

He noted that since the regulator announced it would begin examining claims of price gouging on January 4, the business community had been on high alert.

“Businesses now know we will be in touch very quickly if they choose to impose unjustifiably high mark-ups on rapid antigen tests, or make misleading statements to consumers,” Sims said.

“In view of the public interest in this issue, we will continue to name business chains whose stores are reported to have engaged in this conduct, and are working very closely with our fellow law enforcement agencies in this area, particularly in relation to individual stores.”

Accusations of diversion of supply to government

The regulator also said it was investigating statements made by a number of suppliers that suggested government entities may have diverted or sought priority supply of RATs from suppliers with existing contracts in place.

Some suppliers have made these claims in emails or on their websites, the ACCC’s report said, but the federal government has said it has not commandeered or asked for priority supply.

Similarly, an investigation by The New Daily prompted two of the businesses that had done so — Werko Australia and HiCraft — to walk back these claims and inform their customers of this.

“ACCC investigators are speaking with the suppliers involved and will look to address any misrepresentations identified,” Sims said.