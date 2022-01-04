Supermarkets and pharmacies caught price gouging for rapid antigen tests can expect to be named and shamed, the ACCC says. Photo: Getty Images

ACCC chair Rod Sims says the regulator is prepared to “name and shame” retailers caught price gouging on rapid tests.

Consumers have reported tests advertised with markups of more than 100%, while restaurants have added them for $50 on Uber Eats.

“I would urge anybody who sees excessive pricing to get onto our website and let us know,” Sims said.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission promises to ‘name and shame’ supermarkets and pharmacies caught price gouging, as demand for rapid antigen tests skyrockets.

Appearing at a press conference on Tuesday, ACCC chairman Rod Sims said the regulator had cause to pursue supermarkets and pharmacies caught price gouging consumers on rapid antigen tests with two courses of legal action.

The first would be to simply sue businesses falling afoul of regulatory requirements for misleading conduct.

The second would be to mount action against businesses found to be in breach of unconscionable conduct laws, where they have charged an “extremely high price” for tests central to federal health policy “in the middle of a pandemic”.

“The third thing we can do is immediately name and shame them,” Sims said, suggesting the threat of reputational damage could offer greater short-term results than court-ordered penalties.

Reports from across the country have shown that some retailers have marked up rapid antigen test prices by more than 100%, while restaurants have been seen buying up what’s left of the nation’s supply, and selling them on Uber Eats above market value to boost profits.

Not even a joke. RESTAURANTS buying up RATs and selling them on UBER for x5 of the RRP. You should be able to buy a 5 pack for roughly $50, not a single test. Still don’t want to undercut businesses @ScottMorrisonMP when they are PUTTING LIVES AT RISK by this practice? pic.twitter.com/tO32jJ8Cnf — B (@Brodhe) January 4, 2022

The supply crunch comes less than one week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison detailed a new, federal definition for COVID-19 close contacts last Wednesday, emphasising the importance of rapid antigen testing to take pressure off the public health system.

Contrary to statements made by state officials 24 hours before the Prime Minister’s announcement, Morrison told reporters that rapid antigen tests would not be made freely available to the general public, citing concerns over the profits of retailers.

Shortly afterwards, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had called on the ACCC to monitor price-gouging conditions, as a chorus of industry groups, economists, and politicians from across the spectrum called on the government to make the tests free.

Sims on Tuesday said he plans to write to major supermarket and pharmacy chains, along with other rapid antigen test suppliers to ask for details about their supply, pricing, and stock levels.

“I would urge anybody who sees excessive pricing to get onto our website and let us know,” Sims said.

In the meantime, he said, his team has found that sellers on online marketplaces like eBay and Kogan.com have been selling off rapid antigen tests above market value in droves.

“Whether there is widespread examples is really something we are going to have to wait and see on,” he said.

A spokesperson for Woolworths told Business Insider Australia that supply pressures should ease across the chain’s network of stores soon, after demand for testing kits more than doubled in the lead up to Christmas.

The supermarket giant has since implemented a purchase limit on rapid antigen tests, which allows customers to buy no more than “10 kits” — whether five two-packs, or two five-packs.

“We have stock ready to ship and our team is working around the clock to dispatch orders to our customers as quickly as possible,” she said.

“We have a much larger order of stock on the way from our suppliers and expect the availability of kits to improve for our customers within the next week.”

Like Woolworths, Coles also has purchase limits in place, though more stringent, at a cap of two per customer. A spokesperson for Coles said the chain’s stores continue to see growing demand for tests and that they’re “regularly replenishing” their stock.

ACTU acting secretary Liam O’Brien said the fact that the ACCC has been forced to take action to thwart “unscrupulous” retailers from “ripping off” Australians is a “shocking indictment” of the Morrison government and his “total failure of leadership”.

“The ACCC has been left to clean up Scott Morrison’s mess,” O’Brien said.

“If Morrison had listened to unions and business, who warned him back in October to make rapid antigen tests free and easily accessible for all Australians, there would be no private market for dodgy operators to manipulate and the ACCC investigation would be completely unnecessary.”

“Australia’s system of universal public health care, Medicare, is a source of national pride,” he said.

“Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s undermining of Medicare with his pivot to a “user pays” pandemic is wrong, and he must immediately reverse course. Australians’ access to health care shouldn’t depend on their income or postcode, everybody should get the care they need.”

Professor Trent Twomey, national president of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, welcomed the ACCC’s efforts, and urged them not only to look at retailers, but also suppliers, who he suggested could be making things easier.

“As someone who has ordered these tests for my own pharmacies, I am very aware that the cost to me as a pharmacy owner has escalated substantially over the past couple of months due to forces out of my control,” Twomey said.

He defended the markups made by some retailers, which he said only comes as a result of suppliers marking up their costs, too.

“These increased costs are coming from wholesalers and distributors who in turn are facing increased prices for the product,” he said.

“They say their increased prices are arising because of issues like express air freight and express delivery services around Australia. We are all crying out for product and getting it quickly comes at a cost.”