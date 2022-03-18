The ACCC is suing Meta, alleging the social media giant knew it hosted ads for cryptocurrency scams featuring Australian celebrities

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The ACCC has launched a Federal Court case against Facebook owner Meta Platforms.

The proceedings allege the global tech giant engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct.

The consumer watchdog says the company knowingly published scam advertisements featuring prominent Australian public figures.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has launched a Federal Court case against Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Inc. and Meta Platforms Ireland Limited (together: Meta) in response to a scam advertising campaign on the platform featuring prominent Australian public figures including Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest and businessman Dick Smith.

The proceedings allege the global tech giant engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct by publishing scam advertisements featuring prominent Australian public figures.

Well-known people featured in the ads included Forrest, Smith, TV presenter David Koch and former NSW Premier Mike Baird.

The ACCC said the ads, which promoted investment in cryptocurrency or money-making schemes, were likely to mislead Facebook users into believing the advertised schemes were associated with the people featured.

However the schemes were scams, and the people featured never approved or endorsed them.

Rod Sims, chair of the ACCC, said at its core the case alleges that Meta is responsible for the ads it publishes on its platform.

“It is a key part of Meta’s business to enable advertisers to target users who are most likely to click on the link in an ad to visit the ad’s landing page, using Facebook algorithms,” Sims said.

“Those visits to landing pages from ads generate substantial revenue for Facebook.”

The ACCC alleges this conduct was in breach of the Australian Consumer Law (ACL) or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act (ASIC Act).

It is also alleged that Meta aided and abetted or was knowingly concerned in false or misleading conduct and representations by the advertisers.

The ads contained links which took Facebook users to a fake media article that included quotes attributed to the public figure featured in the ad endorsing a cryptocurrency or money-making scheme.

Users were invited to sign up and were then contacted by scammers who used high pressure tactics, such as repeated phone calls, to convince users to deposit funds into the fake schemes.

The announcement from the consumer watchdog comes after mining magnate Forrest launched criminal action against Facebook, the platform owned by parent company Meta, in February over an alleged crypto scam that used his name and image.

Meta has also been accused of being aware that the celebrity endorsement cryptocurrency scam ads were being displayed on Facebook and not taking sufficient steps to address the issue.

The celebrity endorsement crypto scam ads were still being displayed on Facebook even after public figures globally complained that their names and images had been used in similar ads without their consent.

“We allege that the technology of Meta enabled these ads to be targeted to users most likely to engage with the ads, that Meta assured its users it would detect and prevent spam and promote safety on Facebook, but it failed to prevent the publication of other similar celebrity endorsement cryptocurrency scam ads on its pages or warn users,” Sims said.

“Meta should have been doing more to detect and then remove false or misleading ads on Facebook, to prevent consumers from falling victim to ruthless scammers.”

“Apart from resulting in untold losses to consumers, these ads also damage the reputation of the public figures falsely associated with the ads,” Sims added.

“Meta failed to take sufficient steps to stop fake ads featuring public figures, even after those public figures reported to Meta that their name and image were being featured in celebrity endorsement cryptocurrency scam ads.”