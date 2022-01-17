The ACCC says it has ‘significant concerns’ about the pricing of rapid antigen tests, as it receives over 150 reports of price gouging from the public a day

The ACCC is investigating retailers charging ‘outrageous’ prices for rapid antigen tests, amid a country-wide shortage.

The ACCC has launched a series of investigations into the exorbitant price of rapid antigen tests.

It follows the consumer watchdog requesting the public report evidence of scams and price gouging.

The federal government has faced criticism for failing to order at-home tests ahead of the recent outbreak.

The Australian consumer watchdog says it still has significant concerns about the retail price of rapid antigen tests (RATs), with the agency receiving an average of 150 reports from consumers a day.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it was aware that rapid test costs remained high across the country, often costing between $20 to $30 per test and sometimes over $70 a test through smaller retail outlets.

This, despite wholesale costs for the tests ranging between $3.95 and $11.45 a test.

In recent weeks, as cases of the Omicron variant have surged in NSW and Victoria, supply of RATs has dwindled, leading prices set by retailers to skyrocket and desperate workers battling to access tests.

The updated statement from the ACCC follows a change in national testing rules on January 5 that recommended Australians use RATs over PCR tests administered at state testing clinics, in response to clinics running out of tests as they faced overwhelming demand and hours-long queues.

The ACCC said its awareness of the ongoing incidence of “concerning practices” emerged from its initial analysis of information received from the public, suppliers and retailers about the cost and prices of rapid antigen tests across the country.

It said it is continuing to analyse the information it has received, including more than 1,800 reports from members of the public, reflecting “the continued significant community interest in the pricing of rapid antigen tests”.

Prices higher now than in early January

In recent weeks reports have emerged of extreme and outlandish offers for rapid tests, including retailers listing RATs on UberEats and resellers placing the tests on Facebook marketplace.

Australians have also formed social media groups on Facebook and elsewhere seeking to crowdsource information about where to find tests.

The ACCC said the prices being reported were currently higher than in the initial days of reporting.

“At the extreme end, we have received reports or seen media coverage of tests costing up to $500 for two tests through online marketplaces, and over $70 per test through convenience stores, service stations and independent supermarkets, which is clearly outrageous,” Rod Sims, chair of the ACCC, said.

Sims said the reports from the public had also repeatedly referred to a number of specific businesses.

“We are asking those businesses to urgently explain the prices they are charging,” he said.

The ACCC said it had contacted more than 40 test suppliers, major retailers and pharmacy chains seeking information about their costs, current pricing and stock availability, and reminding them they need to be able to substantiate any claims they make to consumers about the reasons for higher prices.

The most reported traders are pharmacies, with 47% per cent of reports, followed by convenience stores, tobacconists and supermarkets, and petrol stations.

Response to rapid test shortage

As was the case during past outbreaks, where private citizens set up sites tracking case numbers and access to vaccination bookings, a number of companies and individuals set up platforms to more effectively connect people with available RATs.

Melbourne-based software developer Matt Hayward built the Find a RAT website, which enables users to enter retailers currently stocking tests, and Sydney-based courier platform Zoom2u created a donation-driven rapid antigen test marketplace that collects tests from those who have too many and delivers them to those who need them.

After a National Cabinet meeting on January 5, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a plan that would allow concession card holders free tests in the wake of mounting pressure to make them free for everyone.

He said those eligible would be able to collect 10 free RATs from their local pharmacies every three months. Universal free access to at-home test kits, however, was essentially ruled out.

“Universal free access was not considered the right policy response by all of the states and territories in attendance today, and the Commonwealth,” Morrison said.

“You get a free test at the testing centre. If you are symptomatic [or] a close contact, you can go to the testing centre as many times as you need to. All of those tests are free,” he said.

However industries across logistics and retail, disability and aged care are reporting that lack of access to RATs is forcing workers off the job in droves.

The Morrison government has faced sustained criticism for failing to place orders for rapid tests months ago by unions, industry groups and peak medical bodies.

On Friday, the government said its newest shipments of tests had begun to arrive in the country, including more than 32 million tests due to land in the country in February.

The deliveries followed backlash against the Morrison government for quietly putting out almost $62 million worth of tenders for RATs last week.

The ACCC first issued a statement about the pricing of rapid antigen tests on January 4, where it said it had established a dedicated team to examine the issue.

Sims said on Monday the issue continued to warrant scrutiny, amid the country’s most significant outbreak.

“The excessive pricing of rapid antigen tests required to diagnose the illness and protect other members of the public, is of significant concern to the ACCC,” Sims said.

The watchdog said it would continue to examine claims by retailers about the reasons for the current prices.

In certain circumstances, excessive pricing of essential goods or services may also be unconscionable conduct, a potential breach of the Australian Consumer Law, the ACCC noted.