The ACCC wants consumer and business input on digital competition laws, a year after Facebook and Google protested Australia’s media laws

Australia’s competition regulator is seeking consumer and business views on rules impacting digital platforms.

The ACCC is seeking insight on “whether we need additional laws or reform”, chair Rod Sims said.

It comes a year after laws put forward by the ACCC rocked how Facebook and Google operate in Australia.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Halfway through its massive investigation of digital platforms and social media juggernauts, Australia’s competition watchdog is asking whether it needs further legislative or regulatory powers to ensure fairness online and prevent “harmful conduct” before it occurs.

In a new discussion paper, released Monday, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) seeks stakeholder views on the state of competition in the multi-billion dollar digital economy.

“We are looking at whether we need additional laws or reform to make the online environment fairer for businesses and safer for consumers,” outgoing ACCC chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

Everything is on the table, the ACCC said. The organisation will consider new “obligations and prohibitions contained in legislation, codes of conduct, rule-making powers, measures to promote competition, and third-party access regimes,” as it aims to ensure fairness in the booming sector.

The latest show-and-tell session comes as part of the ACCC’s five-year Digital Platform Services Inquiry, which has already changed how social media giant Meta and search monolith Google operate in Australia.

After recommendations from the ACCC, the federal government in 2021 passed the News Media and Digital Platforms Bargaining Code, a suite of legislative reforms the watchdog said would improve fairness for digital publishers.

Under the Code, the federal government can ‘designate’ digital platforms for forced arbitration — giving those tech giants no choice but to bargain with news publishers over the value of their work.

The legislation struck fear into the hearts of Facebook, now Meta, and Google, both of which asserted that having to pay publishers for their content would upend their business models.

Meta temporarily banned Australian news content from Facebook in protest, while Google said it could eliminate its market-leading Search product from the local market if the laws came into place.

Both Facebook and Google Search have escaped designation under the Code — but only after brokering deals with publishers themselves (Nine Entertainment, publisher of Business Insider Australia, has signed content deals with both companies).

That landmark piece of legislation reverberated worldwide, with international jurisdictions now considering their own spin on the Code.

Beyond Australia’s digital media, the ACCC is considering the operation of app marketplaces, and whether dominant players Apple and Google are playing fair with the businesses offering their wares through the App Store or Google Play Store.

“It is clear that large digital platforms are often protected by high barriers to entry and expansion, and in some cases, they have become ‘gatekeepers’, acting as critical intermediaries between businesses and consumers, and controlling access to consumers,” Sims said.

The ACCC will consider placing further fair trading obligations on digital platforms which host scam content, “harmful” apps, and fake reviews, all of which can financially damage consumers and businesses alike.

The watchdog is also looking into anti-competitive “self-preferencing”, whereby digital platforms use their market power in one area to prop up their efforts in another, often to the detriment of competitors.

Of course, mergers — the ACCC’s bread and butter — come under the purview of the consultation paper.

“The ACCC considers this is an appropriate time to assess whether Australia’s current competition and consumer protection laws, including merger laws, are sufficient to address the competition and consumer harms that have been identified in relation to digital platform services,” the paper reads.

Tellingly, the competition regulator said it is keenly watching Meta, which has staked billions of dollars (and its own name) on metaverse development.

The consolidation of metaverse development by today’s digital incumbents “may be problematic where this enables dominant platforms to expand their ecosystems and erect barriers to entry or otherwise control access to key inputs (such as data) required for effective competition in services across those ecosystems,” the paper claims.

The discussion paper will help build the inquiry’s fifth report, which will be tabled before Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on September 30. Applicants can file a submission until April 1, the ACCC said.