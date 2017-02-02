Most NBN users are buying the slowest speeds

Picture: Getty Images

The latest wholesale numbers show that 25Mbps remains the most popular speed level on the NBN, despite the network being capable of 100Mbps for retail users.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission reported this morning that the NBN was now supplying 1,705,270 wholesale connections, of which 55% were at 25Mpbs. Just 11.8% of the services connected at the highest 100Mbps speed level.

While ACCC chairman Rod Sims said there has been “a large increase” in 100Mbps services acquired, Business Insider has calculated that the rise in numbers is in line with the overall take-up of the NBN. There was a 27.7% increase in 100Mbps connections since the last quarterly report, while the overall number of services went up 28%.

The top four retailers purchasing wholesale services from NBN still remain Telstra, TPG, Optus and Vocus. Many smaller retailers purchase their NBN services from those larger players.

While Telstra and TPG took the top two spots for fibre-to-the-premises, FTT-basement, FTT-node and wireless connections, Optus ruled the roost for hybrid fibre-coaxial (pay TV cable) services, grabbing 36% of the 14,551 services.

This is the fourth time ACCC has produced its quarterly NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report, but the first time that it has included HFC and long-term satellite connections.

“The inclusion of HFC networks and long-term satellite provides a more detailed picture of the roll out of the multi-technology mix. Since the first report in April 2016, NBN Co has almost doubled the number of wholesale access services it supplies across different access technologies,” said Sims.

The ACCC report comes on the back of the NBN revealing the first 42 suburbs that will receive its new fibre-to-the-distribution-point technology, colloquially known as fibre-to-the-kerb. The ACCC did not disclose whether this medium would be included in the next report.

NBN chief executive Bill Morrow last month said that the organisation was aiming to reach 5.4 million premises by June 30 this year.

