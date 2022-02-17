The ACCC has joined forces with consumer watchdogs in the US, Canada, New Zealand and the UK to counter soaring freight costs

Aerial view of the Port Botany in Sydney, Australia

The ACCC has joined a new working group focused on preventing anti-competitive conduct in the supply and distribution of goods.

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance includes the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand.

A recent ACCC report showed freight rates on key global trade routes were seven times higher than a year ago.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has announced it is part of a new international working group to prevent anti-competitive conduct amid soaring freight costs on supply chains around the world.

The group will comprise the ACCC, US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation, Canadian Competition Bureau, NZ Commerce Commission, and UK Competition and Markets Authority, and will focus on illegal conduct, including collusion, in global supply chains that have seen hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Five Eyes alliance also have separate intelligence sharing arrangements between security agencies in each country.

Since the start of the pandemic, supply chains have come under strain from an avalanche of compounding factors including increased demand for goods, infection of workers, global shipping container shortages, and rising freight costs — along with Australian industrial action at ports.

Two-thirds of Australian businesses were hit by supply chain chaos in 2021, according to a recent survey, and the ACCC in November warned supply chain disruptions would likely force Australian businesses to pass on costs to consumers.

Its report showed freight rates on key global trade routes were about seven times higher than they were just over a year ago.

Rod Sims, chair of the ACCC, said at the time that even at these rates, shipping lines cannot guarantee on-time delivery.

“The margins of Australian importers and exporters are being squeezed, as they are all around the world, and the current situation is very challenging for businesses that rely on container freight,” Sims said.

Ben Udy, economist at Capital Economics, said higher shipping and import costs would soon feed into higher inflation.

Leigh Williams, founder and managing director at shipping logistics firm eStore Logistics, told Business Insider Australia late last year an explosion in the cost of importing had pushed up prices and forced some importers to delay bringing goods into the country for much of the year.

“Eighteen months ago, businesses would pay about $1,500 to ship a container from China to Sydney or Melbourne,” Williams said. “And now it’s like $10,000.

“There’s very short supply, there’s huge demand, the costs are going up.”

Sims said that while COVID-19 caused the supply chain disruptions the world is currently experiencing, the purpose of the working group was to detect “any attempts by businesses to use these conditions as a cover to work together and fix prices”.

“The global freight supply chain is a complex network involving many jurisdictions, so naturally detecting anti-competitive conduct requires strong international partnerships,” Sims said in a statement.

“We will be sharing intelligence to identify any behaviour that restricts or distorts competition, and companies are now on notice that the ACCC and its international counterparts will be ready to act,” he said.

“Australia is an open, trade-exposed economy, and like the other international agencies in this working group, we have a very strong interest in preserving strong competitive markets for global trade.”

The working group will be monitoring anti-competitive conduct including watching for cartels and any other activities that materially impact competition, such as exclusionary arrangements by firms with market power.

This new group complements a number of existing formal and informal cooperation agreements with competition agencies in the US, UK, Canada and NZ, designed to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of competition investigations that span multiple jurisdictions.

In April 2019, the ACCC signed a cooperation agreement with the FBI to combat cartels and other anti-competitive behaviour.

In September 2020 the Multilateral Mutual Assistance and Cooperation Framework for Competition Authorities (MMAC) was established by the US Department of Justice, US Federal Trade Commission, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, the New Zealand Commerce Commission, the Competition Bureau Canada, and the ACCC.