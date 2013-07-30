ACCC Chairman Rod Sims Thinks Discount Dockets Could Mean Australia Ends Up With Only Two Companies Selling Petrol

Photo: Getty Images

Speaking yesterday in Melbourne, ACCC chairman Rod Sims voiced his concern over Coles’ and Woolworths’ discount fuel dockets.

“If these shopper dockets continue at these levels it’s going to be very hard for other players to compete and we may end up with just two companies in the country selling petrol,” he said, according to The Fin’s Claire Stewart.

The competition watchdog is collecting evidence on the big supermarkets’ use of discount dockets, which encourage customers to use their petrol stations instead of independent ones.

“Shopper dockets have been quite successful for Woolworths and Coles in moving customers from independent retail channels into their stores,” said Credit Suisse analyst Grant Saligari in the article.

“If they couldn’t use that mechanism it would tilt the landscape back in favour of the independents.”

