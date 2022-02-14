An estimated $56 million was lost last year to dating scams, according to the ACCC. It follows a surge in investment and crypto scams since the start of the pandemic.

Australians lost $56 million to dating apps in 2021, the ACCC says. (Image: Getty)

The ACCC says dating scams have joined an explosion in investment and crypto scams in the past two years.

It comes after ASIO warned it was monitoring an increase in suspicious activity on dating platforms including Tinder, Bumble and Hinge.

Increased time online over the past two years has contributed to the increase in scams, the agencies said.

Australians lost an estimated $56 million last year to dating scams, an increase of 44% according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The consumer watchdog released its new report to coincide with Valentine’s Day but its warning comes amid a raft of reports around scams and exploitation on social media.

On Wednesday the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) warned it was monitoring an increase in suspicious activity on dating platforms including Tinder, Bumble and Hinge.

“In the last two years, thousands of Australians with access to sensitive information have been targeted by foreign spies using social media profiles,” Mike Burgess, the director-general of ASIO said in a speech about its annual threat assessment.

It said it had also seen a jump in suspicious approaches on messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

The agency also revealed it had recently foiled a foreign interference plot in the lead up to an election in Australia, which involved an attempt to install political candidates by a foreign government.

The ACCC said it received more than 3,400 reports about dating and romance scams in 2021, including people concerned about family members caught up in scams.

Over half of all reports were about romance scams on social networking websites or dating apps, with the numbers likely to be much higher than reported as only around 13% of scam victims report to Scamwatch.

Delia Rickard, deputy chair of the ACCC, said it was important people shared experiences with scams online and on apps to help others identify warning signs and help prevent others falling victim in the future.

“It’s important to look out for friends or family members who are using online dating apps and talk about how to spot romance scams,” Rickard said.

The agency said scammers used techniques like ‘love bombing’, in which victims are overwhelmed with affection early in an encounter, to influence victims.

It said it had witnessed such techniques used to proffer money, gifts and financial information.

The ACCC also said scammers were using dating apps as a portal to offer investing and cryptocurrency advice.

“Scammers can come up with endless reasons to try and convince you to send money. If you start to feel pressured by your admirer, stop communicating with them,” Rickard said.

“Another red flag to look out for is when scammers provide constant excuses as to why they cannot meet in person or use the video function.”

People aged over 55 lost $25 million in total to scams, comprising close to half the losses to romance scams, with women reporting higher losses than men.

The watchdog’s warning follows a raft of alerts about the uptick in digital scams since the start of the pandemic, as screen time surged during consecutive waves of lockdowns.

In December the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said the pandemic had sparked a surge in cryptocurrency scams, following warnings from the ACCC in August that investment scams reported to Scamwatch had cost Australians more than $70 million in the first half of 2021, with a significant segment in the crypto space.

It said losses to investment scams involving Bitcoin reached $25.7 million in 2021 compared with $17.8 million lost across all of 2020 — a 44% increase.

Rickard said the surge in scams showed internet literacy particularly older Australians hadn’t caught up to increased time spent online.

“Never send money or give personal or financial information to someone you’ve only met online. Think very carefully about taking investment or financial advice from someone on a dating app,” she said.