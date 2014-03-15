Report: ACC Tournament Moving To The Barclays Center In Brooklyn

Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel reported Friday that the ACC is finalising a multi-year deal to move its conference tournament to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as early as 2017.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the month, but there’s one hitch. The Atlantic 10 conference’s five-year agreement with the Barclays Center runs until 2017.

Thamel reported that the details regarding how the ACC and A-10 will resolve the matter have not been finalised.

In recent years, discussion of the ACC attempting to host its tournament at Madison Square Garden manifested, but the Big East has a deal with MSG through 2026 Thamel’s sources described as “air tight.” ACC officials stress that they genuinely don’t see the Barclays Center as an inferior venue to MSG.

