Duke Gets Richer Yet

The ACC is considering selling sponsorship for its spring basketball tournament for the first time, Commissioner John Swofford recently said.The conference is about to enter the first year of a new 12-year, $1.86 billion TV deal with ESPN that has provided the impetus for a possible sponsorship agreement. If the ACC does attempt to secure a deal, experts believe it would be presented with some lucrative options.



“Title sponsorships to other conference tournaments typically sell for the low seven figures, depending on how much media is included, but ACC officials believe that the stature of their tournament should bring a premium,” said Michael Smith of the Charlotte Business Journal.

In recent years the Big 12, Big East, Big 10 and Pac-10 have had sponsorship deals for their tournaments with various degrees of success.

The four-day tournament, first held in 1954, is the longest running of the NCAA’s conference tournaments.

