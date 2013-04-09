The Craziest Looks From Last Night's Academy Of Country Music Awards [Photos]

Aly Weisman
Singer Jake Owen and actress Kaley CuocoKaley Cuoco and Jake Owen showed off some wild hairdos at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

The 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards took place Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift was there solo while country golden couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have a few more statues to add to their collection.

From Sheryl Crow and Kelly Clarkson to Dog the Bounty Hunter, see the crazy looks country’s finest wore on the Vegas strip.

Welcome to Nash Vegas.

Carrie Underwood arrived on the ACM carpet in a sweet floral gown

But changed into an all black ensemble for her performance during the show.

Sheryl Crow chose a Zac Posen navy bustier jumpsuit for the red carpet.

But then changed into a gold mini-dress to perform with Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan.

Miranda Lambert cried when she won Female Vocalist of the Year.

Then performed with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies.

Taylor Swift arrived solo in gold.

And then did a pencil dive on-stage.

Kelly Clarkson performed barefoot.

Kenny Chesney went casual in a cut-off tank top for his performance.

During the show, she presented with singer Jake Owen.

Shania Twain, wearing a superhero outfit, presented Entertainer of the Year to country crooner Luke Bryan.

Singer Trisha Yearwood highlighted her assets with colour blocking.

Singer Trisha Yearwood

Singer Danielle Peck channeled Big Bird.

While Shawna Thompson of music group Thompson Square went for more of an Elvira-inspired look.

We don't even know where to begin with Tobi Lee of Mustang Sally.

Singer Jana Kramer showed off her latest accessory —an engagement ring.

While Hillary Scott of music group Lady Antebellum showed off her growing baby bump.

Dakota Bradley displayed the country music version of Mount Rushmore.

Jewel went for a pastel gown.

Faith Hill wore all black, save for her clear braces.

Actor Two Foot Fred hammed it up for the photogs.

We're not sure why rapper LL Cool J was there.

Musicians Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry had no shortage of hair.

Neither did music group Blackberry Smoke.

But all eyes were on TV personalities Dog the Bounty Hunter and wife, Beth Chapman, on the red carpet.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's mullet brings back some memories ...

