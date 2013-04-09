The Craziest Looks From Last Night's Academy Of Country Music Awards [Photos]

The 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards took place Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift was there solo while country golden couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have a few more statues to add to their collection.
From Sheryl Crow and Kelly Clarkson to Dog the Bounty Hunter, see the crazy looks country’s finest wore on the Vegas strip.
Welcome to Nash Vegas.
Shania Twain, wearing a superhero outfit, presented Entertainer of the Year to country crooner Luke Bryan.
But all eyes were on TV personalities Dog the Bounty Hunter and wife, Beth Chapman, on the red carpet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.