22 Photos That Prove The Oscars Were Ridiculously Fun In The '70s

AP Even the spectators were cooler.

In a golden decade for American film, the Oscars encompassed the gritty, unadulterated fun of the 1970s.

The red carpet fashion, the political statements, and the backstage romances stole the spotlight away from the actual Best Picture winners.

C-3PO worked the paparazzi like no other protocol droid could; Marlon Brando rejected a best actor award; and porn star Linda Lovelace walked among Hollywood’s top starlets.

As we gear up for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2, let’s take a moment to reminisce about a time when black tie attire was incomplete without a mustache.

