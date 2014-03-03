22 Photos That Prove The Oscars Were Ridiculously Fun In The '70s

In a golden decade for American film, the Oscars encompassed the gritty, unadulterated fun of the 1970s.
The red carpet fashion, the political statements, and the backstage romances stole the spotlight away from the actual Best Picture winners.
C-3PO worked the paparazzi like no other protocol droid could; Marlon Brando rejected a best actor award; and porn star Linda Lovelace walked among Hollywood’s top starlets.
As we gear up for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2, let’s take a moment to reminisce about a time when black tie attire was incomplete without a mustache.
The red carpet fashion was absurdly hip. The late 'Charlie's Angels' actress Farrah Fawcett wore a slinky gold dress and her trademark, feathered 'Farrah Fawcett hair.' She was a presenter at the 50th Academy Awards.
April 3, 1978
Jack Nicholson, nominated for best actor for 'The Last Detail' in '74, arrived at the Los Angeles Music Center rocking a pair of aviators. The following year he wore a beret.
April 2, 1974
In terms of Who Wore It Best, C-3PO blew away the Oscar statue. In '78, 'Star Wars' swept the technical categories, snagging six out of its 10 nominations and a Special Achievement for sound effects editing.
April 3, 1978
Similarly to today, fans packed into the bleachers as Hollywood's top celebrities (and robots) strutted down the red carpet.
April 7, 1970
One clever spectator's sign riffed on the Watergate scandal, just a few short months before the Supreme Court ruled Nixon must hand over the tapes in '74.
April 2, 1974
April 3, 1974
Mustaches adorned every lip in the late '70s. Christopher Walken put forth his best effort, and the furry-lipped actor won Best Supporting Actor for 'The Deer Hunter' -- presented by fellow nominee, Dyan Cannon.
April 9, 1979
Paul McCartney rocked the 'business in the front, party in the back' look in '74. His song 'Live and Let Die,' which reunited him with veteran Beatles producer George Martin, earned the James Bond franchise its first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.
April 3, 1974
Burt Reynolds, surprisingly, went without his iconic 'stache when he co-hosted the 46th Academy Awards with John Huston, Diana Ross, and David Niven. He's seen here escorting singer Dinah Shore.
April 2, 1974
The real fun and games began when the stars slipped into the theatre. To kick off the show, past recipients of the Academy Awards gathered on stage.
April 4, 1978
Many unlikely stars were paired up to present awards. In '72, Jack Nicholson, singer Johnny Mathis, Jane Fonda, and Sammy Davis, Jr. got together to honour the legendary Charlie Chaplin.
April 11, 1972
Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali ambushed Sylvester Stallone as he was presenting an award. 'I'm the real Apollo Creed!' he taunted, pseudo-sparring with the Italian Stallion -- a long-shot Best Actor nominee for 'Rocky' in '77.
'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill was totally out-applauded by C-3PO and R2-D2, who stormed the stage to help present the awards for special achievement in sound effects editing in '78. R2-D2 kept interrupting and had the audience roaring in laughter.
There were throwback gimmicks, too. Gene Kelly re-enacted one of the most iconic scenes in American cinema -- doing a dance routine with an umbrella à la 'Singing in the Rain' -- while presenting the award for Best Original Song in '75.
April 8, 1975
And what's an awards show without a few surprises? Robert Opel, an out-of-work actor and gay rights activist, ran naked across the stage in '74. Startled Oscar host David Niven quipped about the streaker's 'shortcomings,' and after the show, Opel was awarded a press conference along with the winners.
Opel wasn't the only man to make a statement. In '73, Marlon Brando sent Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather to reject his Best Actor award for his role in 'The Godfather' -- in protest of 'the treatment of the American Indian in motion pictures and on television.'
It's an emotional evening for many. After a robust 35-year career, with few trophies to show for it, John Wayne said in his Best Actor speech that he was no stranger to the podium, having accepted awards on behalf of friends before. The 'True Grit' star teared up as Barbra Streisand handed him the statuette.
Many other classic Hollywood stars came out of the woodworks for the Oscars. In '79, a pixie-sized Audrey Hepburn stood with honorary award winner King Vidor, who directed Hepburn in 'War and Peace' 20 years prior.
April 9, 1979
Liza Minnelli accepted kisses from fellow winners Albert S. Ruddy, producer of 'The Godfather,' (left) and her 'Cabaret' co-star Joel Grey in '73.
March 27, 1973
Clark Kent and Lois Lane -- AKA Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder -- looked dapper together, as well. In '79, their movie 'Superman' received an award for special achievement for visual effects.
April 9, 1979
In '72, Raquel Welch and Gene Hackman congratulated Cloris Leachman (you might recognise her as the grandmother on 'Raising Hope') on her best supporting actress win in '72.
March 27, 1972
But let's be real. Draped on 'Broadway Joe' Namath's arm, Welch's dress was the real scene-stealer. Off to the after-party!
March 27, 1972
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.