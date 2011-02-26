Check Out The Enormous Homes Where This Year's Oscar-Nominated Movie Stars Live

Zillow
Oscar Red Carpet

Get ready for the mack-daddy of red carpet events: “The Oscars.”

This year’s 83rd Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 27 (ABC,  8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST) from the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Here’s a look at some of the homes of top Oscar nominees, where they might be planning their outfits and practicing their acceptance speeches all in preparation for Hollywood’s biggest night.

David Fincher

Jeff Bridges

Amy Adams

Jeremy Renner

Natalie Portman

Michelle Williams

Mark Wahlberg

Now check out the nominations for best picture!

Click here to see the nominations for best picture >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.