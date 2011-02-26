Check Out The Enormous Homes Where This Year's Oscar-Nominated Movie Stars Live

Get ready for the mack-daddy of red carpet events: “The Oscars.”



This year’s 83rd Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 27 (ABC, 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST) from the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, CA.

Here’s a look at some of the homes of top Oscar nominees, where they might be planning their outfits and practicing their acceptance speeches all in preparation for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.