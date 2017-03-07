People on Twitter are ripping the GOP's Obamacare replacement

House Republicans unveiled their Affordable Care Act (ACA) replacement plan on Monday — called the American Healthcare Act (AHCA). People on social media were quick to compare the two plans in a series of illustrative photos.
As Business Insider’s Bob Bryan reported earlier Monday, the AHCA would do away with Obamacare’s individual mandate that compels all American to buy insurance or face a fine.
Instead, it features penalties such as increased premiums for failing to maintain continuous access to coverage.
The AHCA also would shift funding for people accessing healthcare outside of an employer or Medicare/Medicaid programs and adjust funding for the expansion of Medicaid.
Twitter users reacting to the GOP’s Obamacare replacement expressed how they felt about it with a series of comparative photos. You can see some of them below:
You can see other ACA vs. ACA replacement tweets here »
And the full 123-page American Healthcare Act can be read here »
ACA vs ACA Replacement pic.twitter.com/GRAspiiUVK
— E C Gerety-Crippen (@elmercc) March 7, 2017
ACA vs GOP Replacement pic.twitter.com/KL8qMKGSQH
— Alternative Snacks (@Jewles) March 7, 2017
ACA vs. GOP replacement. #RepealAndReplace pic.twitter.com/RVprytIGyp
— Rachel Hanna (@nepios2) March 7, 2017
The ACA vs the GOP replacement bill. pic.twitter.com/iGsXdfCS6y
— Robert McNees (@mcnees) March 7, 2017
The ACA versus the GOP replacement: pic.twitter.com/euDOBewf8D
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 7, 2017
