Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus conceded 3 goals in 5 minutes to forfeit a 2-0 lead in a heavy loss to AC Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus conceded three goals in just five minutes to forfeit a 2-0 lead and lose 4-2 to AC Milan on Tuesday.

Adrien Rabiot and Ronaldo had put Juve in the driving seat early in the second half, however three quickfire goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao completed a remarkable turnaround.

Ante Rebic then completed the scoring in the 80th minute.

Ibrahimovic was quick to claim responsibility for the win, telling DAZN, as per ESPN: “I am president, player, and coach!”

Juventus went ahead just after the break courtesy of a stunning strike from Adrien Rabiot, before Ronaldo doubled the away side’s advantage with a calm finish six minutes later.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 62nd minute penalty, awarded after Leonardo Bonucci was adjudged to have handled Theo Hernandez’s cross, shifted the momentum, after which quickfire strikes from Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao completed a remarkable turnaround.

Ante Rebic added a fourth 10 minutes from time to secure Milan’s fourth win in the its last five Serie A matches, and its eighth since January – form that has seen it surge up the table above Napoli and AS Roma, into fifth place.

Milan’s good form since the turn of the year has coincided with the return of Ibrahimovic, who re-joined the club in December following a two-year spell with LA Galaxy.

Never one short of confidence, the Swedish striker was quick to claim full responsibility for his side’s change of fortunes.

“I’m old. That’s no secret! Age is just a number,” Ibrahimovic told DAZN after the win against Juve, as per ESPN. “I am working well, getting a good balance. I played more today than the last game. I feel good, to be honest, and I am trying to help the team in every way.

“I am president, player, and coach! The only negative is that I only get paid for being a player! If I had been here from the first day of the season, then we would have won the Scudetto.”

The defeat for Juventus means it missed the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, however Maurizio Sarri’s side still needs just four more wins to secure a ninth straight Scudetto.

