Real Estate Mogul Aby Rosen Just Bought This Famous Glass House On Long Island

Meredith Galante
a conger goodyear house

Photo: Realtor.com

Aby Rosen, famed real estate developer, just purchased the A. Conger Goodyear House in Old Westbury, New York, for $3.4 million according to the New York Post.That’s a steep price chop from the initial asking price of $4.6 million.

The home was built in 1938 by Edward Durell Stone and later owned by Goodyear, who was a founder and the first president of the Museum of Modern Art.

The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and sits on 5.52 acres.

Thanks to Realtor.com for the photos.

Interior designer Eric Cohler previously owned the home and put $2 million of renovations into the house.

The house has floor to ceiling glass windows, which provide a great view.

That grass is perfectly manicured.

The kitchen has a lot of counter space, all finished in marble.

The kitchen is perfect for cooking a feast.

Lots of curves.

There's plenty of floor space in the living room.

The tall hedges outside provide some privacy.

Art decorates the white walls. Appropriate since Goodyear formerly owned the home.

The house looks very cozy at night.

