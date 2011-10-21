Real Estate Mogul Aby Rosen Just Bought This Famous Glass House On Long Island

Photo: Realtor.com

Aby Rosen, famed real estate developer, just purchased the A. Conger Goodyear House in Old Westbury, New York, for $3.4 million according to the New York Post.That’s a steep price chop from the initial asking price of $4.6 million.



The home was built in 1938 by Edward Durell Stone and later owned by Goodyear, who was a founder and the first president of the Museum of Modern Art.

The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and sits on 5.52 acres.

