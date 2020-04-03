AP photo The coronavirus pandemic is especially dangerous for abuse victims quarantining with their abuser.

Domestic violence victims in France are encouraged to use a safe word at drugstores to seek safety.

Being isolated with abusers during a lockdown can be especially dangerous.

Those in France who can’t safely get to a phone to call police can say “Mask 19” to a pharmacist.

Domestic violence victims who are in lockdown with their abusers have few places to turn for help.

In some countries, individuals who are unable or too afraid to call police in front of their abuser can seek out help by sharing a safe word with pharmacists at their local drugstore, CNN reported.

The word is”Mask 19.”

“I know that when I was with my abuser and leaving my abuser – obviously there wasn’t any type of pandemic going on – my work was who I turned to when I was ready to leave,” Cape Cod survivor Gabbe Rowland recently told Insider. “If I was in quarantine, I wouldn’t be able to do that. I would have been stuck in a house with him.”

Lockdowns in place to slow the spread of coronavirus serve a public benefit, but can be especially dangerous for domestic violence victims trapped at home with their abuser.

Social service agencies around the world are preparing for a spike in abuse incidents.

With drugstores being among the few businesses still open, the French government has launched the “Mask 19” safe word initiative last week.

On Sunday, a woman in the city of Nancy told the code to a pharmacist. Her spouse was arrested later after police determined he had abused her, according to CNN.

She was the first victim in the country partake in the initiative, Marlene Schiappa, the French minister for equality, told CNN.

In addition to encouraging pharmacists to play a roll in the protection of victims, the government also announced it will pay for up to 20,000 nights in hotel rooms for domestic violence victims and open pop-up counseling centres at supermarkets, according to CNN.

Spain has launched a similar initiative, according to CNN.

