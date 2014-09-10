Survivors Use Hashtags To Explain Why It's So Hard To End An Abusive Relationship

Pamela Engel

Twitter users have been using two hashtags to call attention to domestic abuse in light of the scandal involving ousted NFL player Ray Rice.

Survivors of abuse have been tweeting under #WhyIStayed and #WhyILeft to explain their perspectives on why they stayed in abusive relationships and what eventually made them get out.

Some have criticised former NFL player Ray Rice’s wife, Janay, for marrying him after he knocked her unconscious in an elevator while they were engaged.

These hashtags underscore how difficult it can be to get out of an abusive relationship.

Check it out:










These stories aim to combat victim-blaming as the public becomes more aware of domestic violence in the wake of the Ray Rice incident.

Janay released a statement on Instagram on Tuesday defending her husband and decrying the media for publishing the video showing her abuse.

