Survivors Use Hashtags To Explain Why It's So Hard To End An Abusive Relationship

Twitter users have been using two hashtags to call attention to domestic abuse in light of the scandal involving ousted NFL player Ray Rice.

Survivors of abuse have been tweeting under #WhyIStayed and #WhyILeft to explain their perspectives on why they stayed in abusive relationships and what eventually made them get out.

Some have criticised former NFL player Ray Rice’s wife, Janay, for marrying him after he knocked her unconscious in an elevator while they were engaged.

These hashtags underscore how difficult it can be to get out of an abusive relationship.

I thought he would kill me, I had nowhere to hide. #whyistayed The bruises got harder to hide. I knew I was out of time. #whyileft

— Jessica Wallar (@MrsWallar) September 9, 2014

#whyIStayed is such a complex matter for everyone. I beleived it was my burden and that there was nothing but pain either way.

— Jaq’s Phantom (@disposableJaq) September 9, 2014

#whyileft I realised I didn’t like who I was anymore. I realised my future was deadly at best. I wanted better for my future children.

— Jaq’s Phantom (@disposableJaq) September 9, 2014

#whyistayed because he said he would kill himself if I left

— Jenny Martin (@JennyMartin_UQ) September 9, 2014

#whyileft because I thought I would kill myself if I stayed

— Jenny Martin (@JennyMartin_UQ) September 9, 2014

#whyistayed I lived in hope, it would get better. Nothing more dangerous is the power of hope. Make you or break you.

— Seranna (@SerannaS) September 9, 2014

I was told marriage is forever. I didn’t want to be a failure #whyistayed

— Jessica Merrell (@jmillermerrell) September 9, 2014

#whenileft he stalked me for months. Found my new job in another city & followed me in car. 2 yrs later he found me again. #whyistayed

— Jessica Merrell (@jmillermerrell) September 9, 2014

I convinced myself it wasnt bout me, it was bout his past. I felt sorry for him & I thought I was strong enough 4 the both of us #WhyIStayed

— Nina Marie (@Princess_Nina) September 9, 2014

I couldnt look myself in the mirror, I was tired of lying, I lost my self esteem (still working on), I got on my knees & prayed #WhyILeft

— Nina Marie (@Princess_Nina) September 9, 2014

These stories aim to combat victim-blaming as the public becomes more aware of domestic violence in the wake of the Ray Rice incident.

Janay released a statement on Instagram on Tuesday defending her husband and decrying the media for publishing the video showing her abuse.

