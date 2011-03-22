Abu Ghraib Part Two? Der Spiegel Publishes US Army 'Kill Team' Images

A story in the newest issue of the German magazine could spark tensions between the Afghanistan people and American forces in the country.



It features three images showing the United States “kill team” posing after eliminating unarmed Afghan civilians.

Twelve men are currently on trial in Seattle, with five facing pre-meditated murder charges that could result in the death penalty or life in prison.

Der Spiegel found around 4,000 photographs and videos taken by the group.

American and Afghani officials worry the publication of the images and revelations in the article – which include stories of the “trophies” taken by the American troops – could set off riots.

“They fear that the pictures could be even more damaging [Abu Ghraib] than as they show the aftermath of the deliberate murders of Afghan civilians by a rogue US Stryker tank unit that operated in the southern province of Kandahar last year,” the Guardian reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.