Abu Dhabi Lawyer Asks Colleague To Stop Masturbating To Pictures Of Him

We can only imagine how uncomfortable Inder Choitram’s colleagues are right now.Choitram, a hot shot lawyer for firm Clifford Chance in Abu Dhabi, has politely asked a colleague to stop masturbating to a magazine article written about him.



He, accidentally we’re assuming, sent the email to all his colleagues.

Time Out Abu Dhabi ran a rather flattering article about Choitram in which the senior associate tells readers all about his stylish life, including his preference for a crisp white shirt and a well-cut suit.

But when a colleague emailed the article around the officer, Choitram lost his cool.

Not only did Choitram ask that the colleague, who Roll On Friday identifies as Graham Watt, to stop Internet stalking him, but he also told Watt he could come to Choitram’s office and look at the magazine.

“Am fairly sure the pages are stuck together on the one you have at home, so feel free to come by and see the article (and magazine cover) after you have finished touching yourself and have thoroughly washed your hands,” Choitram wrote in the email.

