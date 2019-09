The Wall Street Journal reports:

Dubai’s government received $10 billion in financing from Abu Dhabi, which will pay part of the debt held by conglomerate Dubai World and its property unit, Nakheel.

Dubai has authorised $4.1 billion toward paying Nakheel’s Islamic bond obligations due Monday, the government said.

