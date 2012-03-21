An Abu Dhabi Airline Is Spending $9 Million To Refurbish A Single Plane

Photo: Courtesy of Royal Jet Group

Royal Jet, an Abu Dhabi airline, plans to spend $9 million to upgrade a single one of its Boeing business jets, according to Arabian Aerospace.The huge contract with French firm Sabena Technics will give the 46-passenger plane a new livery, maintenance and a systems upgrade including state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment, live TV, SATCOM, Wi-Fi and global mobile systems (GSM) for “the ultimate in passenger relaxation and connectivity.”



Luxury seats and sleeper beds will also be added.

Each one of the airline’s 11 jets will be refurbished over time. The renovations on this single plane will take about five months.

Shane O’Hare, president and CEO of Royal Jet, told Arabian Aerospace: “Each of our 11 aircraft is like a five-star luxury hotel, and they are all very individual. Our commitment is to provide our guests with the most luxurious in-flight experience possible and so it’s important that our jet interiors and systems are up to date and of the highest quality.”

The new luxury seats.

Photo: Courtesy of Royal Jet Group

On board the luxury Boeing Business Jet.

Photo: Courtesy of Royal Jet Group





