Absecon Island Was Completely Underwater During Hurricane Sandy

Imgur user theknowmad posted some great shots of what Absecon Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy.
Absecon Island is a barrier island on the Jersey Shore. It’s also home to Atlantic City.
The Atlantic City Inlet got swamped with a huge wave.
Photo: theknowmad/imgur
The effects of that wave:
Photo: theknowmad/imgur
The inlet lost part of its boardwalk in the surge.
Photo: theknowmad/imgur
And Annette’s Coffee Shop’s parking lot became totally submerged in water.
Photo: theknowmad/imgur
The Dairy Queen didn’t fare any better.
Photo: theknowmad/imgur
And the boardwalk flooded.
Photo: theknowmad/imgur
For the rest of the knowmad’s great pictures, head over to his imgur page.
