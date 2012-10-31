Absecon Island Was Completely Underwater During Hurricane Sandy

Imgur user theknowmad posted some great shots of what Absecon Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy.



Absecon Island is a barrier island on the Jersey Shore. It’s also home to Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Inlet got swamped with a huge wave.

Photo: theknowmad/imgur

The effects of that wave:

Photo: theknowmad/imgur

The inlet lost part of its boardwalk in the surge.

Photo: theknowmad/imgur

And Annette’s Coffee Shop’s parking lot became totally submerged in water.

Photo: theknowmad/imgur

The Dairy Queen didn’t fare any better.

Photo: theknowmad/imgur

And the boardwalk flooded.

Photo: theknowmad/imgur

For the rest of the knowmad’s great pictures, head over to his imgur page.

