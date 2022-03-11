The number of Australians studying online has doubled in just four years. It’s good news for short course providers claiming to solve the skills shortage.

55% of Australians participating in work-related learning studied online in 2020-2021, the ABS said.

That’s more than double the figure recorded in 2016-2017.

The data mirrors the rise of COVID-19 and an influx of online short courses designed to up-skill workers.

The number of Australians up-skilling online has more than doubled in four years, suggesting workers nationwide struggled to attend in-person classes through the pandemic — and flocked to new remote learning courses instead.

Fresh data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), released Friday, showed 42% of Australians aged between 15 and 74 had participated in some form of study or learning in the 2020-2021 financial year.

For the first time, 55% of surveyed Australians said their work-related training was done virtually, up from 19% in 2016-17.

The data speaks to both the widespread closure of schools and universities due to COVID-19 restrictions, which forced traditional educational systems online.

It also correlates with the rise of short courses designed to bolster a worker’s existing skillset.

The ABS defines “work-related” training as “structured courses that do not form part of a qualification, and are undertaken to obtain, maintain or improve employment related skills and/or improve employment opportunities”.

That includes on-the-job training, or digital sessions administered by a manager.

But as a result of widespread skills shortages, particularly in the tech sector, universities and other education providers have inundated the market with online short courses which also fit that “work-related” criteria.

Some Australian tech industry players have welcomed the influx of online short courses and bootcamps, saying they provide vital skills — and can adapt faster than traditional university courses, meaning their curricula respond to pressing industry demands.

Recent jobs data shows the tech sector is still reeling from the impact of Australia’s recently reversed closed border policy.

Job listings on employment platform SEEK hit a record high in February, led by an influx in listings for roles in hospitality and tourism.

However, that same data set revealed the number of job listings for positions in information and communications technology sat 27% higher in February 2022 than a year prior.

As COVID-19 restrictions wind down, and as skilled migrants return, the percentage of Australians studying online may normalise at lower levels.

Even so, online course providers say they are here to stay, with some even claiming their offerings can help Australia repair the economic damage wrought by the pandemic.