Unemployment has dropped to 4.2%, the lowest in Australia since the global financial crisis

Australia’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.2% in December.

An estimated 64,800 jobs were created between November and December, according to the latest labour force data from the ABS.

Economists say wages are now likely to start rising at a faster pace as unemployment and underemployment continued to fall.

Australia has recorded a jobs boom following the most recent set of lockdowns, with unemployment plunging to just 4.2% in December 2021 — the largest dip since the global financial crisis.

The fall in unemployment followed a similar decrease of 69,000 people in November and a 0.6 percentage point fall in the unemployment rate.

This came amid evidence employers were struggling to fill a historically high number of job vacancies. Labour analysis released by NAB in early January showed about 40% of all Australian businesses were continuing to feel Australia’s talent squeeze, with larger businesses hit hardest.

The underemployment rate also dropped sharply in December with only 6.6% of employed workers saying they were seeking more hours of work. The figures show this led to a 1% rise in the number of hours worked across the economy over the month.

While the data was taken over the early weeks of December, predating the surge in Australia’s recent Omicron outbreak, the figures signal the strength of the country’s recovery following the Delta wave that hit the country in 2021.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, said the latest data showed the jobs recovery had continued on the back of the strong 366,000 increase in November.

“Recovery in New South Wales and Victoria continued to have a large influence on the national figures, with employment in these two states increasing by 32,000 and 25,000 people between November and December,” Jarvis said.

Job numbers also recovered in the two states most impacted by stay-at-home orders from Delta.

“Their employment was around where it had been in May having fallen 250,000 and 145,000 during the lockdowns,” Jarvis said.

Youth employment, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic, also recovered in December. Changes in the employment of 15 to 24-year-olds accounted for more than half of total labour force movements, with employment up by 38,000.

This 0.4 percentage point increase in participation to 70.5% marks the highest youth employment figure since September 2008.

“The large changes in employment and unemployment in December saw youth labour market measures return to levels we haven’t seen since the Global Financial Crisis,” Jarvis said.

Omicron unlikely to lead to a regression in recovery

Dr Sarah Hunter, chief Australia economist for BIS Oxford Economics, said while it was likely conditions would deteriorate in the next release by the ABS, experiences from overseas suggests that the impact of Omicron will be “significant but short-lived and less economically damaging than previous waves”.

Additionally, as many businesses continue to report labour shortages, the impact of Omicron was likely to be in hours worked, as employees are forced to isolate due to illness or being a close contact of an infected person.

Wages likely to rise on the back of inflation

Economists also expect wages to start rising at the fastest pace in years, though it may take time for pay packages to start increasing.

Overall wages growth in Australia saw a 0.6% lift through the September quarter, while year-on-year wage growth swelled to 2.2%.

However this is still short of the 3% growth or more the RBA is looking to meet to lift interest rates.

Chris Richardson, partner at Deloitte Access Economics, said while the wage situation was improving, it was from a “standing start” — wage growth hit a record low 1.4% in 2020 as coronavirus hit earnings.

However he expects faster-paced growth in 2022, projecting wages to rise 2.4% in 2022 and 2.8% in 2023, with inflation up 2.5% this year and 2.2% next year.

Richardson said jobs have rebounded significantly during the pandemic without a significant acceleration in wages. The key to driving pay growth in the short term was pushing down unemployment and underemployment, he said.

“Even with Australia’s remarkable jobs recovery before Delta knocked on our door, we are still a long way off the point at which bargaining power falls back into the employee’s hand in a broad sense,” he said, adding the unemployment rate may need to be below 4% for this to happen.

“So there’s not much to see yet on the wage front, and it is likely to be still some time before there is in an aggregate sense.”