ABS: Australia's Love Affair With SUVs Continues

Getty/Tim Boyle

The new motor vehicles data has just been released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics and in what feels like a break with tradition, the bureau gave some editorial in the brief headline on its website saying: “Trend shows sales of SUVs continuing to outperform passenger and other vehicles”.

Indeed it does because while the month-on-month data showed a seasonally adjusted fall in total vehicle sales of 0.3% over the month to 92,168, SUV sales, like the FJ Cruiser in the picture above, increased to 28,622 from 27,283, or 4.9% for the month.

In 2007 we only bought 15,000 SUV’s a month now its 28,000

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.