Abrams Steps To Helm Star Trek 2, Samuel L Jackson In Chains And Ghostbusters Returns To The Big Screen After More Than 25 Years

Hollywood’s inability to find original inspiration continues, with the biggest news of the day being the return of a franchise (in its original form, thankfully, instead of some dry ‘re-boot’) that is over 25 years old. To get a little perspective on that, the last time this pic was seen on the big screen, many of the readers of this piece weren’t born, there were no Ravens in Baltimore, the Twin Towers still gleamed triumphant in the heart of the financial capital of the world and Ronald Reagan still lived in the White House. Beyond that, another long-in-the-tooth sci-fi franchise is getting a(nother) sequel.



Where are the people who are supposed to be the creative story-tellers? Gone, I supposed… jobs that have been RIF’d or expatriated, perhaps? Are the screenwriters and creative talent that once fuelled the dream machine of Hollywood among the 9%+ unemployed that are collecting nearly 3 years of UI benefits?

Hmmph!

Ghostbusters May Return To theatres This October

While there has been no shortage of Ghostbusters 3 rumours lately, it seems the original Ghostbusters could be back on the big screen before this sequel, with a rumoured theatrical re-release in October. Take a look at the message below from the official Ghostbusters Facebook page.

“All right, Ghostbusters fans. It’s time to get your cats and dogs together and prepare for mass hysteria: This October, for the first time in over 25 years, the original and unforgettable Ghostbusters makes its triumphant return to theatres!”

It isn’t known when exactly in October Ghostbusters will be re-released in theatres, or how long this new theatrical engagement will last. Stay tuned, we’ll be sure to keep you posted as soon as more information comes in regarding the big screen return of Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters was released June 8th, 1984 and stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, William Atherton, Ernie Hudson. The film is directed by Ivan Reitman.

J.J. Abrams Takes The Helm On Star Trek 2

After months of hopeful speculation, J.J. Abrams has officially signed on to direct Star Trek 2, which is a sequel to 2009’s galactic hit that starred Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. While many assumed he would make the follow-up to his 2009 hit, he would never give a date for the project, or actually say for sure that he would be the one directing. In July, reports elsewhere surfaced that Abrams was “moving towards a commitment” to direct the sequel but his delay had pushed a nervous Paramount Pictures to give Star Trek 2 late June 2012 release date to a G.I. Joe sequel.

Star Trek 2 comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Anton Yelchin, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, John Cho.

Django Unchained Lands Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson is officially attached to Django Unchained, which marks the fifth collaboration with director Quentin Tarantino. Former Deadwood star Gerald McRaney has also boarded the project. Samuel L. Jackson will play Stephen, a house slave and the right-hand man of a sadistic slavemaster.

Jamie Foxx stars in Django Unchained as Django, a freed slave who teams with a German bounty hunter to take on an evil plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio) to retrieve his long-lost love.

Django Unchained comes to theatres December 25th, 2012 and stars Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Costner. The film is directed by Quentin Tarantino.

