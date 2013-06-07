Here's How Much Roman Abramovich Paid To Park His Yacht In NYC

Roman Abramovich’s Eclipse yacht.

In February, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s megayacht Eclipse showed up in New York City and docked near midtown Manhattan.



The 533-foot ship stayed there for about two months, until after the birth of Abramovich’s daughter Leah Lou, to mother Dasha Zhukova.

During that time, the Eclipse docked at Pier 90, operated by the New York City Economic Development Corporation. It’s not cheap: A spot costs $2,000 per day, spokesman Patrick Muncie told the New York Times.

A two-month stay then, would have cost Abramovich $112,000.

It turns out that’s not the most expensive spot in the city, at least not for a yacht as big as the Eclipse. Chelsea Piers, 1.6 miles downriver, charges $7 per foot, per night for docking, Crispin Baynes, sales broker at yacht brokerage firm Burgess says.

Baynes also pointed out that docking fees are just a small part of what Abramovich pays to keep the Eclipse running. Costs for food, fuel, upkeep, and salaries for the 70-person crew send the bill much higher.

Tim Thomas, editor of Boat International, estimated that running the Eclipse costs more than $500,000 per week, according to Forbes.

Based on the lowball $500,000 number, Abramovich’s stay in NYC cost him around $4.1 million.

The Eclipse cost about $500 million to build, according to Forbes. It has two swimming pools, two helicopter pads, and a mini-submarine. It is equipped with a missile defence system and bullet-proof windows around Abramovich’s suite, according to the Daily Mail.

It was the largest yacht in the world until April, when boat maker Lürssen announced the launch of Azzam, a 590-foot beast reportedly built for the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.