HOUSE OF THE DAY: Roman Abramovich's $US75 Million Dream Mansion Hits A Roadblock

Last October, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was in contract to buy three apartments in a gorgeous Fifth Avenue mansion for $US75 million.

But a new report in The New York Post says that the deal may be in jeopardy since the seller supposedly wants even more money.

Abramovich originally wanted to purchase three of the five apartments in the building at 828 Fifth Avenue from the family of late British real estate developer Howard Ronson, which included the penthouse, a triplex, and a duplex apartment.

But Ronson’s widow — heiress Angelika Ivanc — is reportedly holding out because she believes she can get more money from the mogul.

According to the Post:

Ivanc is challenging the executors’ approval of the co-op sale in court in the English Channel island of Guernsey, where Ronson’s company had offices. While a European court ruling would not bar the sale in New York, legal experts say that the controversy would likely be enough to force the parties to hold off on the transaction until the court case is resolved.

Even if the deal closes at the current price of $US75 million, it would still be the most expensive co-op ever bought in the city beating out the previous record of $54 million, according to The Real Deal.

Abramovich has reportedly bought another apartment in the building, and is trying to purchase the final unit so he can restore the mansion to its former glory, the Post reports.

The eight-bedroom co-op is an interesting mix of classic and modern with tall ceilings and eight bedrooms. There’s even a rooftop terrace that looks out over Central Park.

