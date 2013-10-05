HOUSE OF THE DAY: Russian Mogul Roman Abramovich Is Spending $US75 Million On A Fifth Avenue Mansion

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is reportedly buying a big chunk of a gorgeous Fifth Avenue mansion, and is on his way to owning the entire building.

Abramovich is in contract to buy three of the five apartments in the building at 828 Fifth Avenue from the family of late British real estate developer Howard Ronson for $US75 million, reports Jennifer Gould Keil at The New York Post.

If the deal closes at that price, it would soar past the current $54 million record for a co-op in the city, according to The Real Deal.

He’s also reportedly in talks with other owners in the building to buy out their co-ops as well, and wants to restore the mansion to its former glory, reports Julie Strickland at the New York Observer.

The late owner Ronson dreamed of buying up all of the building’s apartments to recreate the single-family mansion that once stood there. He passed away in 2007, and his family put his holdings in the building on the market for $US72 million, which included the penthouse, a triplex, and a duplex apartment.

The eight-bedroom co-op is an interesting mix of classic and modern with tall ceilings and eight bedrooms. There’s even a rooftop terrace that looks out over Central Park.

