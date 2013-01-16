Survey Shows More Than A Few Law Students Would Use A Sugar Daddy To Pay Off Debt

Seekingarrangement.com founder Brandon Wade

Photo: Brandon Wade

After The New York Daily News ran an article Monday about college students using “sugar daddies” to offset the costs of an education, Above The Law decided to see what the legal community had to say.The Daily News found that 285 women from New York University and 100 women from Columbia University created profiles last year on Seekingarrangement.com, a site that helps “sugar babies” find wealthy benefactors.



So, given the fact that law school is notoriously expensive, Above The Law asked its users if any of them would be willing to do the same to finance their education.

And as of Tuesday afternoon, a whopping 67 per cent said they would.

Check out the results for yourself:

Photo: via Above The Law

Before you get the wrong idea, Seeking Arrangement Founder and CEO Brandon Wade insists his company is not a front for prostitution.In an interview last year with Business Insider, Wade said his site is a way for generous men to combat the gender disparity on most dating sites and find an attractive woman to spend time with.

DON’T MISS: Cosmo’s Lawyer ‘Bachelor Of The Year’ Gives The Most Awkward Interview Ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.