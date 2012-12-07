Blogger Bashes Law Schools For Babying Millennials Instead Of Breaking Them Down

Photo: Flickr/Jessiee Cuzion

Never one to mince words, Above the Law’s Elie Mystal is attacking the University of Michigan Law School for heaping praise on millennials and apparently sparing them harsh criticism.”Law schools are a lot different these days,” Mystal wrote Wednesday. “Instead of breaking down students and building them back up stronger, law schools are now engaged in coddling their charges in a warm milk-bath of compliments.”



The program that has Mystal so enraged is a Facebook page called Michigan Law Compliments.

It encourages students to send in anonymous compliments about fellow classmates, which will then be posted on the program’s Facebook page.

“This is a great way of showing your appreciation for your classmates,” the Facebook page boasts. “Spread the Michigan Law love.”

But Mystal is not impressed.

“I feel that this somehow captures everything that is wrong with America. I’m serious. You go to law school. You are an adult engaged in serious post-graduate professional education. And you need a whole compliments page? You need ANONYMOUS COMPLIMENTS to get you through your oh-so-hard day …?”

But while some “older” folks are quick to blame the country’s problems on a new group of adults more concerned with reaping praise than learning tough lessons, they might be choosing the wrong target.

The New York Times investigated last year whether millennials really are lazier than their predecessors or whether they just learn and work in a way so different from previous generations it scares older citizens.

And it turns out, it’s the latter.

“I don’t think this is a generation of slackers,” labour economist Carl Van Horn told the Times. “This image of the kid who goes off and skis in Colorado, I don’t think that’s the correct image. Today’s young people are very focused on trying to work hard and to get ahead.”

They just work hard using technology previous generations never had.

