After Spending $150K On Law School, Recent Grads May Become Bloggers

The legal job market is pretty bleak right now.Demand for legal services dropped .8 per cent across the board last quarter, and some law firms have been taking drastic measures just to keep their heads above water.



So it looks like non-traditional empoyers like law blogs are reaching out to law grads who might be shying away from law firm work.

Legal insider blog Above The Law is looking for an assistant editor and an intern.

A law degree isn’t required for either position but is a “definite plus” for the assistant editor job.

While both jobs would surely be a great experience for anyone accepted, don’t expect to pay off your law school debt, or even make a dent in it, with either position.

“The position is paid, albeit modestly (think entry-level journalism salary),” ATL says of its assistant editor position, while the intern can expect to be paid minimum wage.

SCOTUSblog is also looking for current law students to join its round-up team. It’s not clear if the position is paid but you have to be enrolled in law school to be considered.

While both publications are excellent sources for legal news, and working for them has to be more enjoyable than being a professor’s holiday shopper, it is a bit depressing to think that after spending as much as $150,000, you might not actually practice law.

Still, plenty of people get law degrees and end up working in non-lawyer jobs. Since ATL and SCOTUSblog are some of the most respected legal blogs out there, law grads coud certainly do a lot worse if they want to go the blogging route.

