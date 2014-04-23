This Amazing Video Destroys Those Awful, Patronizing Dove Ads

Dove claims its Real Beauty ad campaign empowers women to feel better about their bodies, but the viral videos presume the average woman spends virtually every waking hour worrying men don’t think she’s pretty.

A new video from the digital comedy network Above Average obliterates this faulty premise by showing how an actual woman would respond to one of Dove’s science experiments.

If you’ll recall, Dove’s latest viral play documented how women reacted to being given patches to wear on their arms that were supposed to make them feel more beautiful. Though the women reported the patches were working, a Dove representative ultimately told them there was nothing in the patches — the women were beautiful the whole time!

Above Average imagines how this might have played out with more discerning test subjects. In its video, the women are told they are participating in a study, but first they need to look at themselves in a bathroom mirror.

That’s when the women are met with this reflection:

But despite the best efforts of the “scientist” administering the study, the women remain unconvinced that they actually look like gorillas.

At the end of the ad, the scientist informs the women what they knew all along, and indeed have been telling her throughout the “study”: the gorilla is actually a dude in a mask and not their reflections.

Here’s the full video, which you should absolutely watch because it is very funny:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.