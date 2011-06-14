Get The New, Faster Business Insider iPhone App

Business Insider’s iPhone app has been upgraded for speed. Install the new app and you’ll see that posts and images load quickly, delivering Business Insider to you faster and in an easy-to-read format so you can get the latest news throughout the day. And you still have the ability to join the discussion through comments.



Before you head out for your next commute, install the app and download the latest content. You’ll get:

up-to-date news by industry vertical

analysis and commentary on the day’s events

ability to email and save articles

commenting fully supported

internal web browser to view web content without leaving the app

read content offline

Let us know what you think! You can comment on this post or send email feedback to tech [@] businessinsider.com.

Available now in the App Store.

Android users: we have an app for you too!

