About.me's CEO Will Personally Make Sure You Don't Have A Terrible-Looking Profile Page

Tony Conrad Tony Conrad, cofounder at About.me

Each week, about 50 random About.me users get an email from the startup’s CEO and cofounder, Tony Conrad.

“I email them and tell them, ‘You have a great photo, but I noticed some formatting issues. I know this is kind of crazy because I’m the founder of About.me, but if you change your password and tell me what it is, I can go in and make your page look a little better,'” he told Business Insider.

These users have a good photo to work with; a person might just not have his bio box in the right place or has chosen some weird fonts for his profile. But Conrad knows the code for his four-year-old website, which allows you to create your own personalised web page, and says he loves helping users take their profiles to the next level whenever he can. Conrad says he’s had a 99% success rate with his emails to random users.

“Our scale is so large at this point that it’s such a minor thing, but I’ve learned so much about the product by doing that over and over again,” he told Business Insider. “I did Tony Hawk’s the other day. He said, ‘Have at it.’ And now he’s one of our advisers.”

About.me bought itself back from AOL last year, and recently announced its newest product, Backstory, which combines elements of your resume with your interests and personality.

