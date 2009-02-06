About.com Cutting 10% Of Staff, Pay Cuts For Guides (NYT)

The New York Times Company’s (NYT) About.com division is cutting 22 positions — about 10% of its staff — and is forcing pay cuts on its contributing guides.



Guides will see a 7.5% cut in page view rate, according to a supposedly official memo we’ve obtained. Guides’ monthly guarantees will be cut to $675 from $725.

The cuts come as About.com’s sales hit a wall. About Group revenues decreased 2.9% to $29.8 million in Q4 because of a crappy display ad market. In 2007, fourth quarter sales jumped 26.8% to $30.7 million.

The memos:

SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM ABOUT.COM PRESIDENT AND CEO, CELLA IRVINE

About.com Guides,

As you know, About.com is an important part of an exciting, growing and

competitive industry. Among our many assets are some of the best minds in

the industry, a strong business model and expert content that helps millions

of users manage the challenges of everyday life. Despite the deteriorating

economic conditions that exist today, we remain confident about our future

and are committed to creating lasting value for our customers, Guides, team

members, and The New York Times Company and its shareholders.

In the short term however, we find ourselves in a position where we need to

realign the organisation to respond to the unprecedented economic turmoil

that is affecting organisations large and small across the country and

around the world. Over the past few months, we have taken a series of

cost-cutting measures in order to better align our expenses with our

revenues.

Unfortunately, more must be done. In that regard, today we initiated a

restructuring of our organisation resulting in 22 fewer positions at

About.com. As a business that celebrates and promotes the importance of

people, this was an extraordinarily difficult decision.

In addition, we will be making changes to Guide compensation that reflect

the current economic situation. Specific details relative to these changes

will be distributed in a separate communication this afternoon. We also

invite you to join us on a conference call on Monday, February 9 at 9pm ET.

The changes will be explained in further detail during the call and you will

be provided the opportunity to raise any questions or concerns you may have

at that time.

We hope we can successfully overcome these obstacles and continue to build

on our many achievements.

Sincerely,

Cella

GUIDE COMPENSATION PLAN UPDATE

As Cella mentioned in her earlier communication, as a result of a difficult

advertising environment we’re making a few changes to Guide compensation to

align our costs with revenue. Our goal is to continue to focus on growing

page views while acknowledging the economic down turn. These changes are

difficult for us to make, and not fun for anyone. We feel, however, that

we’re doing the best thing for the company, and that these changes will

prepare us to succeed long term.

The details of the compensation changes are below. We’re sure you’ll have

questions and comments about these changes, and so we invite you to join us

for a service-wide conference call on Monday, February 9 at 9pm ET to answer

any questions you might have.

** The following changes will take effect retroactively on February 1.

Adjustments will be made to your February comp notes in the next week:

– Page View Rates

Each GuideSite will see a 7.5% reduction in Page View Rate. You can do this

maths yourself for now, and your updated rates will be published in the comp

calculator in the next week (we’ll let you know when that happens.)

Additionally, we will be reviewing Page View Rates at the end of each

quarter (April, July, October) to make adjustments up or down depending on

economic conditions.

– Monthly Guarantee

The monthly guarantee will be reduced from $725 to $675. The $500 floor will

not change.

At this time we are not planning large-scale cuts in the total number of

GuideSites. The Editorial team expects to increase the level of support for

Guides in 2009, focusing on tutorials and tips to grow traffic. If we focus

on the fundamentals we’ll continue to grow our audience to take advantage of

the advertising upswing when it happens. These are difficult times, but the

About.com business is strong enough to withstand it. As always, we

appreciate your passion and commitment, and look forward to getting to the

other side of this economic down turn.

Conference call details to come soon. In the meantime, please begin posting

your questions to the lounge-forum, or if you’d like to remain anonymous,

send your questions to Lauren.

