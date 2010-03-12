CBOE Files For $300 Million IPO

Photo: AP

Finally, another IPO drops in 2010 and this time it’s a big one.Not so much in terms of the size of the filing, but who’s going public: The Chicago Board Options Exchange.



AP: The Chicago Board Options Exchange has filed for an initial public offering of up to $300 million as it converts from a member-owned organisation to a publicly traded corporation.

The Chicago company, CBOE Holdings Inc., did not say when it plans to go public or how many shares it hopes to sell.

CBOE, the largest options exchange in the U.S., has wanted to go public for a long time. It settled a dispute over payment for ownership with the CME Group Inc., which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade, in August 2008, clearing the way for an IPO.

