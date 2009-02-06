About Those BP "Beyond Petroleum" Ads...(CLIP)

Jay Yarow

Now that BP is getting out the non-petrol based business, we don’t expect we’ll be subjected to many of their ads which promote themselves as being “Beyond Petroleum” like the ones embedded below. As a commenter wrote on our earlier post, maybe their slogan will be “Back To Petroleum.”

(Of course we’re not sure we ever got to see the first ad, as it’s a bit racy for our puritanical American standards, anyway.)

Or ads like this one:

 

See Also:
BP Throws In The Towel On Alternative Energy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.