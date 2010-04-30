Everything You Need To Know About The Worst Oil Spill In US History

The oil spill surged back in the news today after reports that BP’s deepwater rig is spewing out far more oil than expected.
Jumping from 1,000 barrels-per-day to 5,000 barrels-per-day has a big multiplier effect on the political and environmental consequences of the wreck.
If the leak continues for 53 days, the spill volume will exceed Exxon Valdez.
April 29: After discovering a third leak, government experts increase their estimate to 5,000 barrels per day. BP accepts the new estimate
BP has been unable to close the leak using rovs. The next option involves putting a dome over the well head -- which could take weeks -- or introducing a second rig to siphon flow -- which could take months
The oil is 20 miles from Louisiana and will make landfall late Friday (even if containment efforts go well)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.