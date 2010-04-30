Everything You Need To Know About The Worst Oil Spill In US History

The oil spill surged back in the news today after reports that BP’s deepwater rig is spewing out far more oil than expected.



Jumping from 1,000 barrels-per-day to 5,000 barrels-per-day has a big multiplier effect on the political and environmental consequences of the wreck.

If the leak continues for 53 days, the spill volume will exceed Exxon Valdez.

