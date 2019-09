Although it was good news that GDP grew at a 2.5% annualized rate in Q3, as that was a major acceleration from Q2, by looking at things through a different lens, the number wasn’t so hot.



Here’s the year-over-year change in GDP, which is just 1.6%. What’s more, that’s actually a tad down from Q2.

From Doug Short:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.