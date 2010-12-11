About That Excellent Consumer Sentiment Number

Photo: Bloomberg

From the excellent Ellen Zentner at Mitsubishi Financial, some perspective on this morning’s good number:The preliminary reading from the University of Michigan’s consumer

sentiment index (Index, Jan 1966=100) showed that consumer attitudes

jumped in early December on nice stock market gains and the hint of tax

clarification by year-end. In December, consumer sentiment rose +2.6

points to a reading of 74.2, its highest reading since May 2010. Compared

to November the current conditions index rose +3.6 points to 85.7, while

the index for consumer expectations increased +2.0 points to 66.8. In

December, overall sentiment sat only +1.7 points higher than its year-ago

level when the U.S. economy was in the earlier stages of recovery.

Expectations in December were -2.1 points lower than one year ago, while

current conditions were +7.7 points higher than one year ago.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.