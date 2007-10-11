About SAI Sponsor Posts

We ran our first Sponsor Post earlier today. To make sure there is no confusion about these posts, here’s what they’re about:



Sponsor Posts are paid advertisements. They run on our main page, no more than once a day. Sponsor Posts are clearly labelled “SPONSOR POSTS.” We and/or our sponsors write the posts, based on information that the sponsors provide. Sponsor Posts are written in our typical SAI style, which many of our readers say they enjoy.

We only accept Sponsor Posts from companies whose products and services we think our readers might find valuable and/or interesting. We have chosen to accept this form of advertising because we believe it is a good match for the medium: As readers, we find that when Sponsor Posts are clearly labelled, well-written, and published in moderation, they are at worst tolerable and at best helpful. (We think a reasonable analogy in another medium would be radio announcers narrating ad spots). If we determine that Sponsor Post companies provide products/services that are shoddy or are not worth your attention, we will not continue to run Sponsor Posts from them.

As always, we are grateful for your readership, and we welcome your feedback. If you would like to learn more about Sponsor Posts, please click here. If you would like to share your thoughts about them, please feel free to add comments or write me directly at [email protected]. Thank you.

Henry Blodget, Editor in Chief

