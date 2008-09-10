Sorry Not To See You At The TechCrunch50 Conference

Several readers have been kind enough to say that they’re looking forward to seeing me at the TechCrunch50 Conference today, where I am scheduled to be a judge. I was looking forward to seeing them, too, along with everyone else–because I’ve gotten a boatload of notes from the conference telling me that it’s a huge hit and everyone who is anyone is there.



But I’m not there. Why not? Because five minutes before my flight, American Airlines announced that the plane had a “maintenance issue.” A plane without a maintenance issue would eventually arrive, they assured me, but, for now, it was “in Cancun.” Etc.

So I’m still here in New York. Fortunately, my gracious hosts, Jason Calacanis and Mike Arrington, have taken the news in stride, and one of them may be kind enough to sub for me. Meanwhile, I will try to do my judging from New York.

TechCrunch’s data security has been so tight that I still don’t know what Company Finalists I am supposed to evaluate, but I hereby make the following statement + offer to each of them.

Congratulations on being a TechCrunch50 finalist! Now get over yourself. I’m sure Mark Cuban, Kevin Rose, Roelof Botha, and my stand-in will suitably beat the crap out of you and your business plan this morning. After the conference, however, if you want even more exposure, send me your presentation! I’ll review it and write you up. (And I’ll even be nice).

And here’s my message to all the cool folks I would have seen, talked to, and/or exchanged business cards with in the TC50 halls:

No worries! I’d have lost your business card anyway. Here’s all the contact info I would have given you. Ping me, and we’ll exchange away:

Email: hblodget[email protected]

Social Net residency: Facebook, LinkedIn

As a final gesture of solidarity, I invite all TC50 attendees to send photos, tweets, and email updates over the next two days, and we’ll publish them here. TechCrunch seems to be knocking the ball out of the park with this event, and I was honored to be included.

PS: I didn’t mean everyone who is anyone is there. And the good news is, even if you’re not there, you can watch:

I’ll try watching my panel from here in a couple of hours. And if it works well, check back for–cue scary Jaws soundtrack–LIVE ANALYSIS…

