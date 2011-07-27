About Losing Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse had the tragic imagination to see long ago the “losing hand” that troubled her and touched us all.

Love Is a Losing Game right now is the track that I play over and over again when I’m in a melancholy mood. The song was part of the 2008 Grammy Award winning album Back to Black, which also included her hit song Rehab.

RIP Amy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Read more posts on Silicon Valley Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.