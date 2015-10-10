How Jared Leto went from art school dropout to playing the Joker in 'Suicide Squad'

Melia Robinson
Jared letoJohn Sciulli/Getty ImagesJared Leto is the Clown Prince of Crime in spring 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad.’

Before Jared Leto broke hearts as a teenage dreamboat on “My So-Called Live,” he was a serial college-dropout who travelled the country and dreamed of being a painter.

Now, the Academy Award-winning actor takes on the iconic role of the Joker in next summer’s highly-anticipated “Suicide Squad.”

In honour of Leto’s success, we’re taking a look back at how he became a cultural icon.

They didn't have much. 'My mother crawled out of the muddy banks of the Mississippi with my brother and I in one hand and a fistful of food stamps in the other,' Leto jokes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
Leto arrives on the red carpet at the 2014 Academy Awards with his mother Constance and brother Shannon on his arm.

Source: Interview Magazine

His mother's vagabond spirit was a product of the '70s, he says. She surrounded her boys with artistic influences -- 'people who made things to make them,' Leto says.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Source: Mr. Porter

There were always instruments strewn about the house, including guitars, pianos, and bongo drums. As kids, the brothers made music with pots and pans.


Source: NBC Latino

At age 16, Leto came to a crossroads. 'I thought I might be an artist or a painter. Or maybe a drug dealer,' Leto says. 'But I didn't know which path I would take. It's just fortunate that I chose one over the other.'

Seventeen Magazine

Source: Twitter

Leto dropped out of high school, returned to get his degree, and left three different art schools, where he studied painting and film, before pursuing a new career interest.

YouTube/Laodamia
Leto gives an interview to MTV in 1995.

A 21-year-old Leto arrived in Los Angeles with just a backpack and a couple hundred bucks in his pocket. He searched for acting jobs, figuring that was the gateway to directing.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Source: Interview Magazine

After nabbing a handful of roles in made-for-TV movies and short-lived family sitcoms, Leto landed his big break as the mopey and effortlessly cool Jordan Catalano in 'My So-Called Life.'

Catalano was the love interest of Claire Dane's leading character, Angela. To this day, Leto allegedly asks reporters that they not ask him questions about the show.

Source: Interview Magazine

When the show was cancelled, Leto's film career ramped up. He wanted to leave behind the teen heartthrob archetype, so he went after small roles in serious projects, like his first movie, 1995's 'How to Make an American Quilt.'

In 'How to Make an American Quilt,' Leto played the boss's devilishly handsome son who lures a servant into having an affair.

Source: Interview Magazine

Between 1995 and 1999, he appeared in no fewer than 10 movies, including 'Fight Club.'

He's beaten into an oblivion as Angel Face, a handsome and favoured club regular. 'Fight Club' brought him major blockbuster credibility.

It also marked the beginning of a critical-acclaim streak for the actor, now approaching his 30s. He plays a selfish ex-boyfriend in 1999's 'Girl, Interrupted.'

He gets maimed, again, as the arrogant associate Brad in 'American Psycho.' While Leto was passed up for the lead, he rattled critics in the supporting role.

Source: The New York Times

His streak culminated in the leading role in Darren Aronofsky's 'Requiem for a Dream,' which brought Leto the best reviews of his career.

Source: The New York Times

He auditioned for the role of a disillusioned, heroin-addicted Brooklynite 'about 6,000 times,' Leto jokes. 'Requiem for a Dream was an incredibly important film for me.'

Source: Interview Magazine

'I think I had an opportunity to challenge myself and work with a talented group of people,' Leto says. 'We all felt like there was a possibility that we were doing something really special, and that's the best feeling in the world.'

Source: Interview Magazine

Meanwhile, Leto's brother Shannon moved to California. Reunited on the west coast, they began to play music together again.

In 1998, the pair formed the post-grunge rock band Boiled Hard, later adding a lead guitarist, Tomo Miličević.

Scott Gries/Getty

The band changed its name to Thirty Seconds to Mars because 'it's a metaphor for the future,' Leto says, 'the fact that we're so close to something that's not a tangible thing-idea.'

Scott Gries/Getty

Source: Ink19

The sophomore album, 'A Beautiful Lie,' rocketed them to stardom. After recording on four different continents to accommodate Leto, the band reached platinum status in America.

Scott Gries/Getty

As Thirty Seconds to Mars hit its stride, Leto backburnered his acting career. Cyber-thriller 'Mr. Nobody' began a four-year hiatus from Hollywood.

In those years, the band released their most successful album to date, 'This Is War,' and set a Guinness World Record for 'Longest Concert Tour By A Rock Band.'

Source: Guinness World Records

They also fought a bitter battle with their record label, which sued them for $30 million for trying to bail on their contract.

Source: Vulture

Leto even made a documentary, which he directed under the pseudonym Bartholomew Cubbins, about the lawsuit.

Watch the documentary »

At last, he came across a script that gripped him by the throat. 'I'd heard about ('Dallas Buyers Club') before -- and I'd even ignored a few emails about it,' Leto says. 'Eventually, I took a look at it, and I just fell in love with the opportunity and the role.'

Source: Interview Magazine

Leto plays a transgender woman and AIDS patient who teams up with Matthew McConaughey's character to smuggle medication into the US and supply it to fellow patients.

Source: The New York Times

'Dallas Buyers Club' gave Leto his first Academy Award for best supporting actor.

Getty Images/Jason Merritt

In 2014, Thirty Seconds to Mars went back on tour in a double-headliner run with Linkin Park.

Ethan Miller/Getty

Source: Billboard

Now, Leto embarks on one of his most challenging roles yet ...

Leto traded in his long locks to become the fourth actor to portray The Joker on the big screen in next August's 'Suicide Squad.'

'Suicide Squad' is based on a comic book starring the most infamous supervillains in the DC Comics universe, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadshot, and Cara Delevingne as Enchantress.

David Ayer/Twitter

When director David Ayer finally revealed Leto's Joker look online, fans went berserk. His tattoos, grill, and over-the-top insanity didn't look like any incarnation of the Joker we've seen before.

Once again, Leto committed to method acting. 'We worked together for six months and we've never exchanged a word (off-camera) outside of 'Action!' and 'Cut!'' Will Smith told Vanity Fair. 'He was all in on the Joker.'

Source: Vanity Fair

He even sent a rat to costar Margot Robbie and bullets to Will Smith, to get into character as the Crown Prince of Crime.

Ein von @margotrobbie gepostetes Foto am

Source: Vanity Fair

For now, the 43-year-old actor keeps busy being a fashion icon ...

... and promoting VyRT, a web-streaming service he launched in 2013 to provide the 'best online concert experience' for viewers.

I

Source: Business News Daily

He's truly a jack -- or Joker -- of all trades.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.