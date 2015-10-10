How Jared Leto went from art school dropout to playing the Joker in 'Suicide Squad'

John Sciulli/Getty Images Jared Leto is the Clown Prince of Crime in spring 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad.’

Before Jared Leto broke hearts as a teenage dreamboat on “My So-Called Live,” he was a serial college-dropout who travelled the country and dreamed of being a painter.

Now, the Academy Award-winning actor takes on the iconic role of the Joker in next summer’s highly-anticipated “Suicide Squad.”

In honour of Leto’s success, we’re taking a look back at how he became a cultural icon.

