About.com CEO Meyer Stepping Down

Scott Meyer, chief executive at The New York Times’ (NYT) About.com unit, is stepping down “by next week,” PaidContent’s Rafat Ali reports:



I spoke briefly to Meyer today, and he says it is a completely amicable parting. He had been at NYT for about eight years now, He was appointed the CEO of About.com in the summer of 2005 and said About.com is in a great place to grow now. His next move: some time off and then to be decided.

NYT has not named a replacement.

